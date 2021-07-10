Car dealerships reopen Monday, restaurants – curbside and takeaway only – on July 19

The KFC outlet in Scarborough, Tobago. Restuarants and food outlets can reopen for curbside and takeaway services on July 19, the Prime Minister announced on Saturday. - Photo by David Reid

Car dealerships will be allowed to reopen for business on Monday, and curbside and take-out services at restaurants and other food establishments will resume on July 19. And all manufacturing can restart on Monday as well, the Prime Minister announced on Saturday.

Dr Rowley made the announcements at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's.

Rowley also said on July 19, state of emergency (SoE) regulations which restrict outdoor activity will be relaxed a little to allow people to exercise outdoors. But he said team sports are not going to be allowed at this time as part of the resumption of outdoor activities.

While he would have liked to reopen the food sector on July 16, Rowley said, this was not happening then, to guard against "the effects of the euphoria" and prevent people congregating en masse at these locations. "I know my people." He said these establishments will be given a week to prepare to reopen.

The announcement came against a background of requests from owners of restaurants and other food establishments to be allowed to reopen because some of them are on the verge of permanent closure.