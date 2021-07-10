Bountiful breadfruit

- Wendy Rahamut

LOTS of breadfruit are available now, and who can resist? Its unique flavour and texture produces the great breadfruit oiled down when simmered in a coconut milk broth, fired up with hot peppers, and flavoured with local herbs; an oiled down (oil down, run down, mettagee) is certainly one of the most delicious local dishes around.

Whipped, baked, fried, sautéed or soufflé it’s a cook’s dream ingredient because of its versatility. Breadfruits are more readily available these days than before and there are two types also available, the yellow breadfruit, which tends to be a favourite because the flesh has a creamier texture and flavour than the white breadfruit which tends to be a little drier. However, they are both really wonderful when used in any of the recipes below. Remember breadfruit is a good source of complex carbohydrates and is rich in vitamins A, B and C.

Breadfruit pies

2 lbs breadfruit, peeled and cut into quarters

1 tsp salt

¼ cup melted butter

¼ cup flour

2 tbs vegetable oil

½ lb ground chicken

1 small onion minced

½ cup mixed fresh herbs, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ carrot, finely-chopped

⅓ cup chopped parsley

½ cup flour

1 egg

1 cup fine toasted breadcrumbs

Boil breadfruit in plenty of water and one tsp salt, until tender, 20 to 30 minutes.

While hot, crush breadfruit, add melted butter, and flour combine until mixture starts to stay together, knead for a few minutes, cover and set aside.

Heat oil in sauté pan, add garlic and onion, sauté for a few minutes, add carrot and fresh herbs, except parsley. Add chicken and cook until tender, season with salt and pepper.

Cook for about 15 minutes, remove, add parsley and cool mixture.

Flour a work surface and roll out breadfruit dough to about ¼-inch thickness.

With a 3-inch cutter, stamp out circles. Place about one tbs, filling on the lower portion of the circle, and fold over, seal with a fork.

Dust with flour, brush with beaten egg and roll in breadcrumbs.

Bake in a preheated 375 oven for about 15 minutes until golden.

Makes about 10 pies.

Breadfruit salad

1 3 to 4 lb breadfruit, boiled, cooled and cut into ½-inch cubes

⅓ cup chopped chadon beni

⅓ cup chopped parsley

¼ cup chopped chives

1 cup mayonnaise

juice of 1 large lemon

salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 red bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped

Place breadfruit in bowl add pepper, combine mayonnaise with all other ingredients, stir.

Add to breadfruit and combine, cover and refrigerate until ready for use.

Serves 6 to 8

Souffled breadfruit with fresh herbs

1 lbs breadfruit

2 tbs butter,melted

⅓ cup milk

2 eggs, separated

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tbs chopped chives

2 tbs chopped parsley

1 tbs chopped thyme

¼ tsp grated nutmeg

salt and freshly-ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 375F.

Peel breadfruit and cut into one-inch pieces.

Boil breadfruit for about 15 minutes until tender. Drain and crush.

With an electric mixer beat egg yolks with melted butter and milk

Add to breadfruit, with continue beating until well combined. Add fresh herbs, cheese and nutmeg.

Season with salt and black pepper.

With clean beaters beat egg whites until stiff.

Fold into breadfruit mixture.

Spoon into greased casserole dish and bake for 30 to 40 minutes until golden and slightly puffed.

Serves 6 to 8

Breadfruit Creole

1 medium-sized breadfruit

2 tbs olive oil

4 cloves garlic chopped

1 cup onion chopped

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped, or to taste

2 pimento peppers, seeded and chopped

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

1 tbs fresh thyme

1 tbs chopped celery

2 salt and freshly-ground black pepper to taste

Cut the breadfruit into quarters, remove the seed and place in a saucepan, cover with water and cook for about 20 to 30 minutes until tender.

Drain and peel, cut into one-inch cubes.

Heat oil in a large heavy skillet, sauté onions, garlic, and peppers until tender, add breadfruit and combine, add tomatoes, thyme and celery, cook stirring occasionally until all the ingredients are tender, about 10 minutes, season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Serves 6