Young on Mercedes Benz purchase: Things were looking up

Stuart Young -

ENERGY MINISTER Stuart Young said the purchase of and tax exemption on his Mercedes Benz was put off from last year to this year because he felt “things were looking up and sprightly.”

Young, when asked on Thursday during the post-Cabinet media briefing about his decision to buy a luxury car in the midst of the pandemic, said it was his first time in his six years as an MP he chose to utilise the tax exemption to which he is entitled.

On Monday, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal called on the Prime Minister to impose a moratorium on ministers' buying of luxury cars.

Moonilal said then: “Minister Young had an exemption of $550,000 following on the heels of another luxury vehicle purchased by the Minister of Health, with another exemption of $700,000.

“So imagine two ministers buying luxury cars at a time like this – a pandemic, where people don’t have food to eat – and they are being exempted in excess of $1 million.”

Last October the Prime Minister said Cabinet will consider capping tax exemptions for the purchase of new vehicles by public office holders at $350,000.

Asked for an update on this, Young said the matter was before a Cabinet sub-committee. He added that proposals were made but it remains before the committee.

“I will just like to say that it is a little unfortunate that the person who moved the motion, Dr Moonilal, I found it so ironic and hypocritical of him because that is the identical vehicle to what he drives.”

When asked on Thursday why the delay in the sub-committee addressing the cap on tax exemptions, Young said: “I can tell you that I did not avail myself before this.” He said he had the vehicle “on order since March of last year and decided then it was not the best time and cancelled the order.”

He said he stands by the decision and can’t be faulted for that.

“I didn’t mean to offend anybody, and I make no apologies for it.”

Young said he is very conscious of what is happening in the country and will continue to do his best to serve the people.