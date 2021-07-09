Yellow-level adverse weather alert continues today

File photo: A woman struggles with her umbrella as she exits a car on Independence Square, Port of Spain during heavy rainfall.

THE Met Office has said that the yellow-level adverse weather alert will remain in effect until 4.20 pm on Friday but for Trinidad only.

It was issued on Thursday afternoon and a second alert was issued on Friday morning.

It said, “There is a medium chance (65 per cent) of wind gusts in excess of 45 km/hr in the vicinity of heavy showers and thunderstorms over Trinidad.

“Street flooding is likely in heavy downpours. Localised ponding and smaller watercourses can become filled and overflow. Seas can become agitated at times, near gusty winds.

"Improvement is expected later this afternoon.”