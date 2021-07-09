Tobago's covid19 death toll now 28
Tobago’s covid19 death toll rose to 28 on Friday.
The latest fatality was a 38-year-old woman with comorbidities, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said in a statement.
The division reported there are now 22 new covid19 cases and 168 active cases.
It said 21 patients are in state isolation, 133 in home isolation and ten in step-down facilities.
Six patients have been discharged.
To date, the division said a total of 8, 439 people have been tested for the virus. Of those, 984 tested positive.
A total of 10, 180 people have received the first dose of either the Sinopharm or AstraZeneca vaccine and 7,077 have received their second dose.
Comments
"Tobago’s covid19 death toll now 28"