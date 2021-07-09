Tobago's covid19 death toll now 28

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll rose to 28 on Friday.

The latest fatality was a 38-year-old woman with comorbidities, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said in a statement.

The division reported there are now 22 new covid19 cases and 168 active cases.

It said 21 patients are in state isolation, 133 in home isolation and ten in step-down facilities.

Six patients have been discharged.

To date, the division said a total of 8, 439 people have been tested for the virus. Of those, 984 tested positive.

A total of 10, 180 people have received the first dose of either the Sinopharm or AstraZeneca vaccine and 7,077 have received their second dose.