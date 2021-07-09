Soca Warriors await Gold Cup challenge

French Guiana's Gregory Lescot (C) and Trinidad and Tobago's Andre Fortune Ii (L) and Trinidad and Tobago's Alvin Jones jump for the ball during the Gold Cup Prelims football match at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 6. -

EXPERIENCED TT defenders/midfielders Curtis Gonzales and Alvin Jones are each awaiting all the challenges the team will have to endure during the Concacaf Gold Cup, which kicks off on Saturday.

TT will open their Group A campaign against defending champions Mexico at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, United States on Saturday, from 10.30 pm (TT time).

TT guaranteed a spot in Group A, alongside Mexico, Curacao and El Salvador, when they defeated French Guiana 8-7 courtesy kicks from the penalty spot, after both teams were locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation time, in Tuesday’s Gold Cup qualification second round match, at the DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Gonzales, who scored the deciding penalty for TT, said on Wednesday, “I came off the bench with a great mindset to help my (teammates) as much as possible. I know each and every one of us were on the same page.”

Concerning his penalty kick, the 32-year-old Gonzales said, “I felt it in my heart, that I owed this penalty to my country.”

Jones, who plays for Real Monarchs in the United Soccer League (USL), said, “It is an honour for us to qualify. I think the guys played (their) heart out.”

Gonzales, the Defence Force utility player, replaced striker Marcus Joseph during the half-time interval. He touched on the spirit within the camp.

“I must give kudos to the guys for the camaraderie we have in the camp right now. I think the brotherhood we have, going forward, can do us great.”

Looking ahead to the Gold Cup, Gonzales said, “I have full confidence in each and every one of (the) players and I think we’re going to come out of the group stage.”

According to Jones, “(TT) football is dying for greatness and, for us, it was very important, getting over that hurdle and for us to get to play more football.”

He added, “It’s a very difficult group. It’s something we can get over.”