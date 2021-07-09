Put CEPEP back to work

CEPEP workers on the job in better times. Photo by Angelo Marcelle - ANGELO_MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: I call on the Government to put CEPEP back to work across the country.

While I support the reopening of the construction industry, many construction workers are literally "indoor workers" for much of any project.

While we have had the required shutdown of much of our work force, roadside verges, minor drainage, roadside litter and the like have been growing with weeds and contributing to flooding and unhealthy conditions. CEPEP is the organisation and the people who keep these areas cleared and clean.

We the public tend to ridicule CEPEP when we see some of their staff sitting around while others work. However, CEPEP's outdoor mandate exposes any idle workers far more than government workers (and many private sector) in offices or other enclosed areas.

But the work that CEPEP does is falling behind while the workers are not at work. Grass and brush growing across roads, brush and garbage clogging drains all add to the hopelessness many of us feel during this shutdown.

But more important is the human lift that restarting CEPEP will provide to many families at the lower end of our wage scale.

I call on the Government to put CEPEP back to work immediately, for the sake of their workers and for the enhancement of our countryside.

I urge readers to support this call.

PETER O'CONNOR

Cascade