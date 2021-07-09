Not members of the public?

Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Much is being said about the tax exemptions granted to ministers during the pandemic. I have noted however that the letter from the Ministry of Finance was addressed to the Transport Commissioner. I have been unable to renew my driving permit as the public was told that the Licensing Authority had closed all offices until further notice.

If transactions for these vehicles were processed through the Licensing Authority, then it has to be assumed that these ministers are not regarded as members of the public.

IQUBAL HYDAL

imaam, Felicity