NCB Merchant Bank, First Caribbean Bank secure US$75m loan

First Caribbean International Bank TT (FCIBTT) managing director Anthony Seeraj, from left, NCB Merchant Bank TT (NCBMB) Angus P Young, head of corporate banking at FCIBTT Kris Wilson, associate corporate and investment banking at NCBMB Nirvana Dukharan and head of corporate and investment banking at NCBMB Marli A Creese. Photo courtesy NCB Merchant Bank TT. -

NCB Merchant Bank (TT) Ltd and First Caribbean International Bank (TT) Ltd have secured a US$75 million loan to refinance an incumbent maturity.

On May 7, the banks jointly co-arranged the US$75 million syndicated term loan facility for NCB Financial Group Ltd, the pan-Caribbean financial services conglomerate headquartered in Jamaica and majority shareholder of Guardian Holdings Ltd through its subsidiary, NCB Global Holdings Ltd.

NCB Merchant Bank said in a media release that the proceeds were used to refinance an incumbent maturity and does not represent new debt.

“Since the acquisition and subsequent rebranding of AIC Finance Ltd by NCB Capital Markets Ltd in 2014, NCB Merchant Bank (TT) Ltd (formerly NCB Global Finance Ltd) has raised over TT$5.5 billion in capital market and structured financing transactions for private corporates and sovereign clients in the Southern Caribbean.

“Within the last 30 months, NCB Capital Markets Ltd and its subsidiaries have raised over US$3 billion in capital market and structured financing transactions throughout the English-speaking Caribbean.”

The TT Stock Exchange, First Citizens Brokerage and Advisory Services, law firms Pollonais Blanc de la Bastide & Jacelon, M Hamel-Smith & Co and Patterson Mair Hamilton were part of the loan acquisition team.