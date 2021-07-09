Merits of small-scale agriculture

Lifeguards Giselle Alexander and Kester Kent tend to plants in a small garden started by the lifeguards at the Store Bay Beach Facility. Photo by David Reid - DAVID REID

THE EDITOR: I reminisce with fond memory my teaching experiences of the eighties when “pot culture” or the growing of food crops in pots was a topic on the science curriculum. Those were the recession years when there were increases in food prices. Children witnessed their parents grappling at available straws to make ends meet.

Much to the satisfaction of parents, children found the activity of growing food in pots to be a meaningful and rewarding one. Today, given the fact that there may be limited outdoor space, food can be grown in practically anything – plastic containers, buckets, barrels, oil drums and clay pots.

Expenses may only be incurred from the purchase of seeds, soil and fertilisers. Nevertheless, in time these expenses may prove to be minimal when one realises the rewards that far outweigh the expenses. For the magic to happen, all it takes is dedication and short spells of time.

Trends in commerce revolve around the price of gas which is expected to increase. When this unfortunately occurs, consumers will find themselves compelled to pay more for fruits and vegetables. Recently tomatoes were sold at $25 a pound. Bhaji, which was sold at $6-7, is now going for $8-9 in some quarters. A single hot pepper can be bought at 75 cents. Looks like madness, doesn’t it?

We need to observe the commercial signs of the time and be able to assist ourselves with home-grown food. It is not how much land space you have, but utilising the very limited space of your garage, gallery and kitchen.

LINDSEY RAMPERSAD

via e-mail