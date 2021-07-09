Illegal T&TEC connections a danger to life and limb

The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) has warned the public that trying to install illegal connections themselves is unsafe and can be dangerous to life, limb, and property.

Corporate communications manager Annabelle Brasnell, in a brief statement to Newsday, said illegal or unapproved electricity connections can ultimately lead to electrocution and fire.

“Legal connections have to be inspected and approved by the Government Electrical Inspectorate as being completed to certain legal and safe specifications,” she said.

On Tuesday leader of Government Business Clarence Rambharat said between 2016 and 2021, T&TEC had dealt with 4,774 out of 5,928 people who had illegal electricity.

Rambharat was speaking in the Senate on Tuesday. He said T&TEC offered a three-month amnesty on illegal connections from March 22- June 30. Only 46 people applied.

On its website, T&TEC said the amnesty was available for people who connected themselves directly from a T&TEC pole or overhead line and those who did not have an account but received an electricity supply via a connection from another property.

On Wednesday, Newsday photographer Roger Jacob captured photos of a number of illegal makeshift lines attached to a T&TEC line in the Beetham area.