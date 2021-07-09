Hardwicke: Borders opening may not boost Tobago's economy in short term

In this file photo a Caribbean Airlines plane takes off.

Former president of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association Nicholas Hardwicke believes the proposed reopening of the borders on July 17 is not likely to significantly boost the island’s economy in the short term.

He based his opinion on the fact that TT is currently on the red list of several western territories, including the US, UK and other European countries “where our international traffic would come from.”

TT was put on the UK Travel Department’s red list on June 8.

Hardwicke told Newsday: “The restrictions in terms of protocols that apply for travel coming out of those countries would mean that it is unlikely or it is going to be difficult for people to want to travel in significant numbers sufficient to dramatically impact tourism over the short term.”

He said with the national vaccination programme currently underway, one can assume that the number of new covid19 cases will decline drastically so that the country will be removed from the red list.

“That would free up and allow people greater confidence and opportunity to travel here at will and at the appropriate times when leisure and traditional tourist-type pursuits would permit, namely the onset of winter in Europe and North America, which tends to be the major driver of people coming to this region looking for a warm-weather getaway.”

He said even if the borders open up, “I don’t think anybody really has any great expectation that it is going to change the business dynamic for the sector over the short term.”

Hardwicke believes the next three months will be critical to Tobago’s economy.

He said the traditional winter season begins around October and ends in May of the following year.

Hardwicke said, in theory Tobago should be prepared for the reopening of the borders given the Government’s $50 million relief package to hoteliers and guesthouse operators to upgrade the establishments at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

He said although the Government was not as generous as the US or Europe, it still provided grants to displaced workers in tourism and other sectors deemed non-essential when public health regulations were implemented last year to contain the spread of covid19.

Hardwicke, owner of the Black Rock-based Seahorse Inn Restaurant, said while there is plenty of incentive for people to get back to work, he is not sure how many businesses are in a position to open, even if the Government adopts a measured approach.

He used the food sector as an example.

“If they go from total lockdown on the restaurant side, allowing takeaways for a period of time before going into a full in-house dining, we will have to wait and see how many feel that that is worthwhile to even open for or are in a position to open.”

Hardwicke mentioned Chaud Restaurant, Nook Ave, St Ann’s, Trinidad, which recently closed its doors owing to the effects of covid19.

The restaurant had gained its reputation for serving modern international and Caribbean cuisines.

“One has to feel that the circumstances that have availed us all within the past 12 to 18 months (covid19 public health restrictions) are a part of their decision to take this route that they have,” Hardwicke said, alluding to entrepreneurs who have closed their businesses owing to the prolonged period of lockdown.

“Many more have already made that grim determination. So, it remains to be seen as to what and who can re-join when the opportunity presents.”