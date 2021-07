Gran Couva pensioner missing

Siew Ramnarine, - TTPS

Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding Siew Ramnarine, 85, of Doorbal Road, Brasso Piedra, Gran Couva.

Ramnarine was last seen on July 6.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Gran Couva Police Station at 679-9735 or 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or contact any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS app.