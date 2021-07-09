Gonzales: Electricity restored in 'most areas' after bad weather

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales - Photo by Sureash Cholai

MINISTER of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales said electricity has been restored in "most areas" after several outages throughout the country during bad weather on Thursday and Friday.

Speaking in Parliament on Friday, he said he was "satisfied" that the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) "responded with dispatch and alacrity."

He said in east Trinidad, there were 114 reported outages and 12 T&TEC crews were deployed.

He said in north Trinidad, 25 outages were reported, 20 in central Trinidad, 15 in south Trinidad and four in Tobago.

He said power has since been restored to everyone who made reports in those four areas.

Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis said the government has not received any applications for emergency relief grants owing to damage caused by the weather.