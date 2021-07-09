Ex-Colombian soldiers arrested for Haitian president's assassination

A policeman stands guard while other officers examine evidence left behind after Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his home on Wednesday morning. AFP PHOTO/ VALERIE BAERISWYL

RETIRED members of the Colombian military and US citizens are among 17 people arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise.

In addition, Haitian officials have since amended the number of suspects killed. They previously said seven suspects were killed but have since said it was three.

Moise was shot dead around 1 am on Wednesday at his home. His wife Martine was shot multiple times and is receiving medical treatment in the US. Up to Friday morning, there was no update on her health status.

On Thursday, AP reported that Haiti's national police director Leon Charles had said three officers who were being held hostage were freed, seven suspects had been killed and six were detained.

The report quoted Charles as saying, “The pursuit of the mercenaries continues.

“Their fate is fixed: they will fall in the fighting or will be arrested.”

But on Thursday evening, another report said Charles had made an error and it was three suspects who had been killed.

Charles also said 15 of the 17 arrested suspects are from Colombia.

"The Haitian Americans were identified by Haitian officials as James Solages and Joseph Vincent.

"Solages, at age 35, is the youngest of the suspects and the oldest is 55, according to a document shared by Haiti’s minister of elections, Mathias Pierre. He would not provide further information on those in custody," the AP report said.

Haiti remains under a state of siege, one step below a state of emergnecy.