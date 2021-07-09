Charles wants details of Prestige Holdings, Namdevco contract

MP Rodney Charles - Photo by Sureash Cholai

NAPARIMA MP Rodney Charles has sought contractual details of the recent partnership between Prestige Holdings Ltd and the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (Namdevco).

On Wednesday, the two announced their partnership to increase capacity in the corporation's food-basket initiative.

Prestige is the local franchise holder for brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Subway, TGIF and Starbucks. Its branded trucks were put into service on Wednesday to help transport the food baskets.

In Parliament on Friday, Charles asked the Prime Minister about this.

Dr Rowley said Prestige Holdings offered eight trucks and that Namdevco "pays for fuel and labour.

"Mario's (Pizzeria) has now offered two trucks...This represents a significant reduction in the contracted costs of 14 trucks used in May and June."

Charles asked how this arrangement was made, to which Rowley said, "I have no knowledge other than the question being put to me, and if the member puts it elsewhere with the appropriate notice, the appropriate minister will answer."

Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein then asked if the owner of Prestige Holdings Ltd is "the same person who was the chairman of the covid19 recovery committee of the Cabinet."

Rowley said, "I know Prestige Holdings has shareholdings. I can't answer your question of if this is the same person or not, because I do not carry, I do not know, I am not involved in the ownership of Prestige Holdings.

"But if you file a question giving notice, we can investigate it and give you a detailed, accurate answer."