Bailey bridge for Cap-de-Ville 'by next week'

The Bailey bridge which will be installed soon. - Point Fortin MP's Facebook page

A Bailey bridge is due be installed at Chin Yeun Kee Trace, Cap-de-Ville in Point Fortin by next week.

It will temporarily replace a bridge that collapsed after heavy rainfall. The old bridge collapsed in early June, leaving over 30 households concerned for their safety.

Residents had told Newsday it began collapsing in April 2020 when a large TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) truck tried to carry a lightpole across the bridge but proved too heavy.

A week after this, Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr said he had spoken to Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kazim Hosein and representatives from the Ministry of Works and Transport about it.

Engineers from both ministries visited the site.

In an update on Friday, Richards said the Bailey bridge was delivered and will be installed "by next week."

He added, "I would like to thank the ministries of Local Government and Works and Transport for their response and construction. We remain in constant communication (over) the road situation and other infrastructural damage throughout the constituency."