Art with positive vibes for Point Fortin

Point Fortin Mayor Saleema Thomas holds a painting of herself, which placed second, by artist Tameeka Edmund in the 18 years-and-over category of the Mural Wall Beautification Art competition put on by the Point Fortin Local Area Planning and Development Committee. -

The Point Fortin Local Area Planning and Development Committee (LAPD) held a Mural Wall Beautification Art competition in which students and artists from age seven upwards were required to produce art work on the theme Positive Vibes, Positive Vision.

The committee said it undertook the project with an aim to enhance the aesthetics of key areas throughout the borough. The committee felt the competition was an ideal way to promote passion, positivity and productivity in the Point Fortin community and Southwest peninsula as a whole, a media release said.

Winners were presented with prizes recently and Mayor Alderman Saleema Thomas, in her address at the prize-giving ceremony, commended the artists for their contribution.

“We all need your positive vibes as a reminder of where we have come from and our innate potential. When this project is completed, it will be a reminder to the people of Point Fortin and the nation, that we pooled the natural talent that flows within our boundaries, to uplift the soul of our nation," Thomas said. “Your response is confirmation that we are undaunted by challenges. The successful execution of this project will undoubtedly create a template for more like it within the borough and I dare say, a template for the nation.

"Some of you will be awarded prizes for your creative pieces. Those who completed their art work will have achieved something unique which allows them to be more appreciative of themselves and the community of Point Fortin.”

The art will be displayed on the front facing wall of the Point Fortin East Secondary School.

Winners

Age: seven-ten:

1: Fayth A J Mohammed – A Tribute to Sports & Culture in Point Fortin

2: Fayth A J Mohammed – Memory of Grandpa’s Time

3rd: Carlton Duncan – A Day at Clifton Hill Beach

11-14:

1: Tyrese Bernard – An Amalgamation Solidity of Point Fortin

2: Joel Acco – Proud History/From Then to Now

3: Jaycee Amaroso – Lights of Atlantic LNG