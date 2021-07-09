Another family member charged with Flament's murder

Kelly Philip, charged with muder of Khadijah Flament. Photo courtesy TTPS

Kelly Phillip, of Olera Heights in San Fernando, is expected to appear virtually before a San Fernando magistrate on Friday charged with the murder of Khadijah Flament.

The accused nurse, 30, is the third family member to be charged in connection with the disappearance and murder of the Princes Town mother of one.

On Monday, Phillip's sister Faith Ramsubagh, 18, of Green Hill Avenue, Tarodale, faced a magistrate charged with Flament’s murder.

Their brother, Kyle "Iron Beast" Delande, 27, a scrap iron dealer, also faced the magistrate that day, charged with disposing of Flament’s body.

Delande and Ramsubagh live at the same address.

The magistrate denied them bail and remanded them into police custody. PC Jaggesar laid the charges.

On Friday, a police release said Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul instructed police to formally charge Phillip with the murder.

On Thursday, Phillip was discharged from St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital and taken into police custody.

She had been warded there since June 18. On June 18, she stripped naked and exposed herself to passers-by while under police guard in home quarantine.

On June 7, Flament, 25, left her home at Lothians Road in Princes Town to visit her eight-year-old daughter at Olera Heights. Police said she was last seen there at Building Eight.

Three days later, Flament’s aunt reported her missing to Princes Town police.

The body of Flament, the mother of one, has not been found.