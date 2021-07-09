Adverse weather alert discontinued

Photo courtesy the TT Met Service social media

The Met Office has discontinued its yellow-level weather alert, moving it to green level on Friday afternoon.

The alert was issued on Thursday morning during thundershowers and street flooding in several areas.

In a release the Met Office said, "Rainfall activity has decreased over Trinidad. Breezy/windy conditions would persist over the next few days.

It is advising the public to continue to assess their surroundings before venturing out.

Monitor weather conditions, and updates from official sources via www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt