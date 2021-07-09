6 high-powered rifles seized in Curepe

File photo

POLICE seized six high-powered rifles in Curepe on Thursday.

A police release said police searched a forested area between Riverside Road and Savary Street between 1 pm and 4.30 pm, after a report of a gun attack and arson on Tuesday.

They found six high-powered rifles, along with six magazines and several rounds of 5.56 ammunition. The police said no one was seen in the area.

The exercise followed an attack in Curepe on Tuesday night in which a house was shot up and a group of men burned several vehicles.

The police said investigations are continuing.