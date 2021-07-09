35 breached curfew this week, 200 fined over masks

Police charged 35 people for breaching the curfew and ticketed 200 people for failing to wear a face mask this week.

The daily police update said on Friday two more people breached the curfew, 35 people were caught without masks and three people were found in breach of the Public Health Ordinance.

In total, 897 people have been charged for breaching the curfew, 13,574 people fined for failing to wear a mask and 1,165 breached the public health laws.

A total of 403 police officers have tested positive for covid19 and 403 are in quarantine.

Since the country recorded its first covi19 death in April, 12 police officers have died of complications related to covid19.