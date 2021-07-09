161 cases, 7 deaths recorded

Photo courtesy CDC.

FOLLOWING Thursday’s spike of 321 covid19 cases, the number of cases recorded on Friday was 161. Seven covid19 deaths that day, brought the overall toll to 930.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update of Friday said the people who died were three elderly men, two elderly women, one middle-aged man, and one middle-aged woman, all with comorbidities.

There are 6,217 active cases. Since March 2020, there have been 34,402 cases of covid19, of which 27,255 have recovered.

There are 337 people in hospital, five more than Thursday. Of these, 111 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 21 in the intensive care unit and 17 in the high dependency unit.

There are 34 at the Caura Hospital, 44 at the Augustus Long Hospital, four at the St Ann’s Hospital, 45 at the Arima General Hospital, 42 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 32 at the St James Medical Complex, 21 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and four at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 116 people in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 24 at UWI Debe, ten at UTT Valsayn, 23 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 27 at the Port of Spain field hospital, six at the Couva field hospital, none at the Port of Spain General Hospital, 16 at the Tacarigua Facility, and ten in Tobago.

There are 272 people remaining in State quarantine facilities, and 5,603 in home self-isolation. There were 272 and 5,536 on Tuesday respectively. There are 202 recovered community cases and 4- people have been discharged from public health facilities.

As of Friday at 4 pm, 225,311 people received their first vaccine dose. Of these, 90,401 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 134,710 received the Sinopharm vaccine, and 200 received the Pfizer vaccine. The number of people who received their second dose was 140,135.

The total number of people tested to date is 240,499, of which 101,755 were tested at private facilities.