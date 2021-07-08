WASA CEO Lennox Sealy in shock resignation

GONE: Dr Lennox Sealy who has resigned as WASA's CEO with immediate effect. FILE PHOTO -

A MERE five months after being appointed CEO of the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA), Dr Lennox Sealy has resigned with immediate effect.

A release sent on Thursday morning said Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales met with Sealy earlier, thanked him for his service but noted that the "Government felt that the transformation was not proceeding at a sufficiently rapid pace.”

It said WASA's Board of Commissioners is expected to announce the appointment of an interim executive management team. This team will work towards “facilitating a seamless process of restructuring and transformation of the authority.”

Deputy chairman of the WASA Board Ravindra Nanga will hold the position of chairman of the board.

Sealy, who served as chairman before he was appointed executive director of WASA's board as well as CEO of the authority in February, came under heavy criticism within the last month for his move to introduce mechanisms for new water rates and threats to disconnect customers who failed to pay outstanding arrears.

When contacted for a comment, president of the Public Services Association Watson Duke said he wasn’t surprised by the resignation.

“It was always coming, we knew it would have come to this. He has done many injustices so we are not surprised."

Duke further called for the removal of Gonzales as Public Utilities Minister. “He will do best as an MP without portfolio, he doesn’t deserve the responsibility of managing the resources of this country,” Duke said.