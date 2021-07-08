US donates more covid19 vaccines to Latin America – still none for Caribbean

File photo

THE US has donated covid19 vaccines to two more Latin American countries, bringing the total to nine thus far.

On Wednesday, White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz announced on Twitter that 1.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine will be sent to Guatemala and one million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go to Bolivia.

Within the last month, the US government also donated covid19 vaccines to Honduras, El Salvador, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Uruguay and Paraguay

Honduras got 1.5 million doses of Moderna, El Salvador got 1,500,100 of Moderna, Peru got two million doses of Pfizer, and one million of the two million-dose donation of Pfizer vaccines to Ecuador were sent.

Colombia got 2.5 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and Paraguay is set to get one million doses of Pfizer and Uruguay, 500,000 doses of Pfizer.

In June, the US government listed Haiti “and other Caricom countries” as countries in the Caribbean that will receive covid19 vaccines from its planned global donation of 80 million doses.

As for vaccines for Latin America, it said, “Approximately 14 million for Latin America and the Caribbean to the following: Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti and other Caricom countries, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Costa Rica."

These vaccines are being delivered through Covax.