US citizen among 6 arrested for Moise's assassination, 7 killed

In this February 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview at his home in Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. - AP PHOTO

A total of seven suspects have been killed and six detained in connection with the assassination of Haiti's president Jovenel Moise.

Among those arrested was US citizen James Solages.

Moise was killed around 1 am on Wednesday at his home. His wife Martine was shot multiple times and is receiving medical treatment in the US.

On Thursday morning, AP reported that Haiti's national police director Leon Charles had said three officers who were being held hostage were freed.

The report quoted Charles as saying, “The pursuit of the mercenaries continues.

“Their fate is fixed: they will fall in the fighting or will be arrested.”

No details of the suspects were given.

But at a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Charles said they were still searching for more suspects, but seven had been killed and six held.

"Witnesses said two of the suspects were discovered hiding in bushes in Port-au-Prince on Thursday by a crowd, some of whom grabbed the men by their shirts and pants, pushing them and occasionally slapping them," an AP report said.

Subsequent reports named Solages as one of the suspects, citing Haiti's minister of elections Mathias Pierre. It said he is of Haitian descent.

Solages is the president of the board of directors of a Haitian NGO named Fwa Sa A Jacmel Avan Inc. Its website says it is "for charitable, educational and health purposes."

Solages's bio says he is an ex-chief commander of bodyguards for the Canadian Embassy in Haiti. It said he is a building engineer specialised in infrastructure development.

"Mr Solages also serves as a politician promoting his country by focusing on compassion programmes and counseling economic development programme.

"Preceding his tenure as a consultant, his career began as a volunteer in different NGOs assisting communities in need and Haiti."

It also said he is an advocate for "underprivileged kids."

His Facebook profile says he is from Jacmel, Haiti but lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Judge Carl Destin told Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste there were 12 holes in Moise's body and that his office and bedroom were ransacked. He also said Moise's daughter Jomarlie was also at home during the attack but escaped unharmed.