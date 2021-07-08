[Updated] Man killed in Princes Town identified

Kyle Kayode Jordan was shot and killed in Princes Town on Thursday morning -

The man shot and killed at Craignish Village in Princes Town on Thursday morning has been identified as Kyle Kayode Jordan.

Jordan, also known as Firehouse, was originally from Pleasantville, police said. But he often lived in other areas, including Couva, Valencia, and Mayaro.

Jordan was the uncle of Kadeem "Natos" Jordan, 27, who was shot and killed in Pleasantville in April last year. The nephew was ambushed and shot while driving his Mercedes Benz at Pleasantville Circular.

Eight months after Kadeem’s murder, on December 30, last year, his girlfriend Natalia "Thalia" Cooper, 25, was gunned down in Moruga. Their three-year-old son was also in the car. He was shot in the leg but survived.

The latest murder happened at about 8.45 am on Thursday.

Residents heard screeching sounds and saw two cars in an apparent chase at Cyril Mohan Trace.

Then the victim and a woman got out of a Nissan Almera and ran towards the nearby Seegobin Avenue.

Jordan tried to escape his killer by jumping over a wall and running into a yard. But the gunman, said to be of East Indian descent, got out of a Nissan Sylphy, chased and shot Jordan multiple times.

A female resident, 22, was at home but was not injured.

The woman who was with the victim returned to the Almera and drove off. Her whereabouts were unknown up to Thursday afternoon.

The killer returned to the other car, which also drove off. It is unclear how many people were in both cars.

On Thursday afternoon, police got a tip-off and went to Embacadere, San Fernando, where they found the car they believe the killer used to flee the murder scene. The car was abandoned and on fire at the roadside.

Homicide Bureau Region III, Princes Town and Princes Town municipal police were contacted.

Insp Teeluck, Sgts Elvin and Rebeiro, PCs Sotio, Baksh, Ramsingh, WPCs Bridgemohan and Perry-Marash, and other police cordoned off the street.

Investigators were expected to view CCTV footage which they believe could help them solve the case.

Anyone with information about killing can call police at 999, 555, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or the Commissioner of Police at 482-GARY (4279).