Unidentified man killed in Princes Town

Crime scene investigators prepared to process the scene of a murder olong Seegobin avenue, Princes Town. Photo by Lincoln Holder

An unidentified man was shot and killed at Craignish Village in Princes Town on Thursday.

The victim, of African descent, tried to escape his killer by jumping over a wall and running into a yard at Seegobin Avenue. But the gunman chased him and started shooting, killing him on the spot.

A female resident, 22, was at home but was not injured.

The killing happened at about 8.45 am. Residents heard screeching sounds and saw two cars in an apparent chase at Cyril Mohan Trace.

Residents saw the victim and a woman get out of one of the cars, a Nissan Almera. They started running towards the nearby avenue.

A gunman of East Indian descent wearing a vest and jeans got out of the other car. He chased and shot the victim multiple times. The victim appeared to be in his 50s, police said.

The woman who had been with the victim returned to the Almera and drove off. Her whereabouts were unknown up to midday on Thursday.

The killer returned to the other car, which also drove off. It is unclear how many people were in the cars.

Police from Homicide Bureau Region III, Princes Town and Princes Town municipal police were contacted. Insp Teeluck, Sgts Elvin and Reviero, PCs Sotio, Baksh, Ramsingh, WPCs Bridgemohan and Perry-Marash and other police cordoned off the street.

Investigators were expected to view CCTV footage which they believe could help them solve the case.

Anyone with information about the killing can call police at 999, 555, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or the Commissioner of Police at 482-GARY (4279).