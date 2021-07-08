UN marks 4 million covid19 deaths worldwide

File photo

The United Nations' secretary-general António Guterres issued a statement on Thursday to mark the death of four million people lost to covid19.

“Today the world marks yet another grim milestone in the covid19 pandemic,” he said. “This tragic toll is more than the population of one of three countries on earth.

“We mourn mothers and fathers who gave guidance, sons and daughters who inspired us, grandmothers and grandfathers who shared wisdom, colleagues and friends who lifted our lives.”

He said vaccines offer a ray of hope, but the virus is outpacing vaccine distribution.

“This pandemic is clearly far from over; more than half its victims died this year.”

He said millions more are at risk if the virus is allowed to spread.

“The more it spreads, the more variants we see; variants that are more transmissible, more deadly and more likely to undermine the effectiveness of current vaccines.”

He said the world needs a global vaccine plan, including doubling production of vaccines and ensuring equitable distribution through Covax, supporting countries’ capacity to roll out immunisation programmes, and tackling vaccine hesitancy.

“To realise this plan, I am calling for an emergency task force that brings together all the countries with vaccine production capacities, the World Health Organization, the global vaccine alliance GAVI and international financial institutions able to deal with the relevant pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers, and other key stakeholders.”

The statement said global recovery requires global vaccination.

“The tragic loss of four million people to this pandemic must drive our urgent efforts to bring it to an end for everyone, everywhere.”