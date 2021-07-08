Trinidad and Tobago under yellow-level adverse weather alert

A woman struggles with her umbrella as she exits a car on Independence Square, Port of Spain during heavy rainfall. -

Trinidad and Tobago is currently under an adverse yellow level weather alert as another tropical wave approaches the country.

The Met Office announced on Thursday afternoon that the alert will be in effect until Friday.

It said there is an 80 per cent chance of wind gusts over 55 km per hour. The country is expected to experience showers and thunderstorms and is also a high possibility of street flooding.

The Met Office has advised the public to secure loose items and livestock and to take necessary precautions.

Weather conditions and updates can be found at www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.