Tobago's active covid19 cases now at 153

A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine, used to test covid19 samples.

The number of active covid19 cases in Tobago rose to 153 after the island recorded ten new cases on Thursday.

Tobago's covid19 death toll remains at 27.

In a statement, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are 22 patients in state isolation, 118 in home isolation, eight in step-down facilities and five in ICU.

Two people have been discharged.

The division said to date a total of 8, 386 people have been tested for covid19. Of those, 962 tested positive.

There are 782 recovered patients.

The division said 9,999 people have received a first dose of either the Sinopharm or AstraZeneca vaccine and 6,394 people have received their second dose.