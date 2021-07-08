There’re joking, surely

THE EDITOR: I am looking at my television and I cannot believe my ears and my eyes. Our opposition is calling for a moratorium for luxury cars bought by government ministers? This opposition? They must be joking!

Let's go back and take a look at the years 2010 to 2015 and see what we find about luxury cars bought by government ministers of that period and see if we find any talk about a moratorium for luxury cars bought by government ministers.

GLEN PROVIDENCE

via e-mail