Taylor’s century gives West Indies Women 1-0 ODI series lead

WEST Indies Women’s captain Stafanie Taylor slammed her sixth One Day International (ODI) century to guide her team to a five-wicket win over Pakistan Women in the first CG Insurance ODI at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, on Wednesday.

Taylor’s 105 not out helped West Indies Women to 209/5 in 47.5 overs after Pakistan Women posted 205/9 in 50 overs.

The right-handed Taylor struck 11 fours and two sixes in her 116-ball innings. Taylor held the West Indies batting together as the next highest score was 23 from Chedean Nation. Sadia Iqbal was the best bowler for Pakistan with 2/47 in ten overs.

Earlier in the day, Nida Dar hit 55 to guide Pakistan Women past 200. Dar faced 71 balls and struck four fours and one six. Openers Ayesha Zafar and Muneeba Ali got Pakistan off to a convincing start with a partnership of 70 in 16 overs.

Zafar made 46 and Ali lashed 36.

Taylor showed her all-round ability grabbing 3/29 while fellow off-spinner Anisa Mohammed took 2/31 in ten overs.

The second match in the five-match ODI series will be held on Friday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground from 9.30 am.

West Indies Women swept the three-match T20 series 3-0 prior to the ODI series.

Scores:

PAKISTAN WOMEN 205-9 (50 overs) – Nida Dar 55, Ayesha Zafar 46, Muneeba Ali 36; Stafanie Taylor 3-29, Anisa Mohammed 2-31 vs WEST INDIES WOMEN 209-5 (47.5 overs) – Stafanie Taylor 105 not out, Chedean Nation 23; Sadia Iqbal 2-47. West Indies Women won by five wickets.