Take the Sinopharm vaccine, people

A senior citizen gets her first shot of the Sinopharm vaccine. Photo by Angelo Marcelle - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Some citizens who have never travelled out of Trinidad a day in their life are all of a sudden worried that Sinopharm is not being accepted by some countries.

The purpose of taking a vaccine is not to give you the ability to travel the world. The main purpose of all covid19 WHO-approved vaccines is to prevent hospitalisation and death from the virus. Vaccine politics should be dealt with at a later time.

Intensive studies are being conducted on the mixing of vaccines to improve efficacy and may be given the green light in the near future. If this is proved safe then this will allow people who have been vaccinated with Sinopharm to possibly take a shot from another brand, thus allowing travel to Europe and other countries that do not accept Sinopharm at this time.

In the meantime all citizens are encouraged to take the vaccine that is available.

S WRIGHT

via e-mail