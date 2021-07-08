Suspect in Flament's murder discharged from hospital

MISSING: Khadijah Flament. -

The main suspect in the disappearance and murder of Khadijah Flament, 25, of Princes Town, has been discharged from the St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital after spending 21 days there.

Newsday learnt that her quarantine ended, and she was taken into police custody on Thursday. Homicide Bureau Region III police investigators were expected to interview the 30-year-old woman, a nurse. She lives at Olera Heights in San Fernando.

On June 18, she stripped naked and exposed herself to passers-by while under police guard in home quarantine. That same day, under police supervision, healthcare personnel took her to the San Fernando General Hospital. She was later transferred to St Ann's for an evaluation.

On Monday, Faith Ramsubagh, 18, of Green Hill Avenue, Tarodale, on the outskirts of San Fernando, virtually faced a Princes Town magistrate charged with Flament’s murder.

Ramsubhagh’s brother, Kyle "Iron Beast" Delande, 27, a scrap iron dealer of the same address, also faced the magistrate, on a charge of disposing of Flament’s body. PC Jaggesar laid the charges.

The accused siblings are close relatives of the suspect.

The magistrate denied bail, remanded them into custody and ordered Ramsubagh to reappear in court on July 19 and Delande on July 30.

On June 7, Flament left her home at Lothians Road in Princes Town to visit her eight-year-old daughter at Olera Heights.

Three days later, Flament’s aunt reported her missing to Princes Town police.

The body of Flament, the mother of one, has not been found.