State pays $183m compensation for Tobago airport project

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert

The State has spent approximately $183 million to compensate some 115 people whose properties are being acquired to make way for a new terminal at the ANR Robinson International Airport, Crown Point.

The Ministry of Finance said so in a statement on Thursday as it revealed that approval has been granted to pay compensation to an additional 12 people whose properties are being acquired.

The ministry said the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (NIDCO) is continuing to issue payments through its land acquisition consultant, ACQ & Associates.

The $183 million payout, it said, represents the cost of 30.33 acres of the 53 acres required for the construction of the new terminal.

It includes nine commercial, 30 residential, six mixed home/business, one agricultural and 69 land-only properties.

The ministry said ACQ & Associates will contact property owners who have settled with the State to sign legal indemnity agreements and collect payments.

It said the State will enter and take possession of empty lands as soon as compensation is paid.

Property owners who are yet to begin the process are encouraged to contact ACQ & Associates at (868) 723-7475 / 342-8086 to make appointments for negotiation meetings.