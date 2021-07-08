Second jabs for supermarket, pharmacy staff today

In this file photo Carib Glass employee Rayon George receives first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at the start of the vaccination drive of workers in the manufaturing sector at the Divali Nagar site, Chaguanas on June 6. Health Minister Terrence Deyasingh, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, TTMA president Trisha Coosal and TT Medical Association president Dr Vishi Beharry witness the exercise. File photo

ANY supermarket staff who missed getting their second dose of vaccine against covid19 can get it on Thursday at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas, said a statement by the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) .

The association said it was aware that the weather, time constraints and other factors contributed to a few people not receiving their second dose after getting their first dose in early June.

These people will be accommodated at the Divali Nagar on July 8from 1-7 pm.

"However," the association said, "we would need you to reach out to us before either by e-mail: info@satthq.com or WhatsApp Message (868) 789-6000 for us to schedule your appointment."

If people do not contact SATT beforehand to ensure their paperwork is sent before the appointment, they will face a longer processing time of at least two hours.

Those coming must bring their immunisation card and a valid form of national ID.

These second doses are only for people who received their first dose at the SATT and Pharmacy Board mass vaccination drive at Centre Pointe Mall, Chaguanas from June 8-14.

For further information contact: Rajiv Diptee or Maria Mohammed-Maharaj by e-mail at info@satthq.com.