Scotiabank continues covid19 outreach with hampers, devices

School representatives display devices donated through a partnership between the Rotary Club of St Augustine West and Scotiabank. PHOTO COURTESY SCOTIABANK -

SCOTIABANK continues its support for communities and people affected by the covid19 pandemic, as it has been doing over the past months through donations to NGOs and charities.

In a specific initiative, over 5,500 people throughout the country have recently benefited from food hampers through the bank’s collaboration with the NGOs Is There Not a Cause (ITNAC) (Central and Tobago communities), Kindness Makes a Difference Foundation (South communities), Living Water Community (Port of Spain and environs) and the Toco Foundation (east communities).

“So many households have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. We’re pleased to work with a few of the charities and community groups that are on the front lines, helping to support those in need,” said Gayle Pazos, senior vice president and managing director of Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago.

“Scotiabank’s generosity will bring us one step closer to achieving our mission to eliminate poverty and find opportunities to elude destitution in TT. Thank you for your kindness in making a difference to those most in need at this time,” commented Kavita Ragbir, founder/director of Kindness Makes a Difference Foundation.

Gemma Malchan Benny, director/project manager at ITNAC, also expressed her NGO's gratitude.

“Scotiabank’s timely donation towards this initiative will go a long way in making a difference one life at a time. Thank you for partnering with us once again to provide food relief for families in Central and Tobago.”

The bank has also continued its support for students affected by the pandemic.

“A major change brought about by the pandemic is online schooling. We continue to work with various NGOs and schools to provide computers, laptops and other devices to students,” Pazos said.

Most recently, through a partnership with the Rotary Club of St Augustine West, 45 devices were distributed to students at Cunupia Secondary, St Augustine Secondary and Tunapuna Presbyterian Primary. To date, the bank has helped 1,100 students benefit from online learning.