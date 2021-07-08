Robocop's stepson shot dead in Enterprise

Police are continuing enquiries into the murder of a 37-year-old Chaguanas man on Wednesday night.

Newsday understands officers on patrol received a report of a shooting at Jack Village, Lendore Trace, Enterprise, at around 8.25 pm.

Police found Colin Alexis bleeding from gunshot wounds in the front passenger seat of a car. A district medical officer visited the scene and declared him dead.

Newsday visited the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Thursday and tried to speak with a relative, who declined to comment.

Alexis was the stepson of Chaguanas businessman Selwyn "Robocop" Alexis, who was shot dead in an ambush at his car-wash businessplace in July 2016.

Senior police in the Central Division said Colin Alexis was known to them, and were paying close attention for any reprisals for his death.