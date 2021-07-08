Rio Claro policeman/pastor dies suddenly

Pastor Rishi Rennie Lakhan, 46, of Rio Claro, has died of a suspected heart attack.

Lakhan was also a police constable and was last posted at the Financial Intelligence Unit in Port of Spain.

The senior pastor of Grace Evangelistic Outreach Ministry (GEO Ministry) at Clear Water in Ecclesville, Lakhan died on Monday after complaining of feeling unwell. GEO Ministry marked its sixth anniversary the same day.

An autopsy is expected to be done to confirm the cause of death.

At 5.58 pm on Sunday, Lakhan hosted a livestreamed praise session titled GEO worship and the word. In the session, which lasted over an hour, the father of three thanked God for life, motivation, and ministry.

Lakhan sang, prayed and preached to his listeners, encouraging them to share the stream.

His uncle, pastor Stephen Lakhan, of New Life Tabernacle at Land Settlement, Ecclesville, told Newsday his nephew had been a pastor for about ten years.

On Monday, Lakhan went to his garden near his home. He called his wife and father-in-law to pick him up, saying he was feeling unwell, and they took him home. The uncle recalled that Lakhan sat on the porch and asked for two aspirins and a fan.

Within minutes, he slumped on the chair and became unresponsive. He never regained consciousness.

"They took him to the health centre about five to seven minutes away. The doctors tried to revive him. They tried their best," the uncle said.

Stephen said about three years ago, doctors inserted a stent in Lakhan’s arteries.

Stephen said, "My nephew joined the police service when he was around 19 or 20 years old. Last week, he got his master’s degree in law from a university abroad. He also taught online classes with a school."

Since his death, scores of social media users have been offering condolences to the bereaved family.

Lakhan was the brother of Justin Dookhi, a teacher and media personality who drowned at La Vega Estate in Gran Couva in August 2019.