Restaurant cleaning is routine maintenance

Mc Donalds Resturants on Cipriani Boulevard in Port of Spain. - Photo Roger Jacob

Restaurants and fast-food outlets remained closed in Port of Spain on Thursday, while rumours circulated that they were being cleaned in preparation for possible reopening.

There was no activity at TGIF, McDonalds, Mario's, Jenny's on the Boulevard, or any of the restaurants at MovieTowne.

The rumours were sparked by photos of windows being cleaned at a Royal Castle outlet. But customer experience manager Natalie Gordon said this was part of their regular maintenance.

“We are doing regular cleaning, which is our general maintenance to make sure our premises are kept clean.

"We have been down for over two months, and we’re making sure everything is of the highest standard.

"We’re just like the rest of the country, waiting on the Prime Minister to say what’s happening.”

MovieTowne owner Derek Chin said the restaurants in the group, including Texas de Brazil, Jax International, Rizzoni’s and the cinemas, have been carrying out their normal maintenance.

“The restaurants always have to be in a certain level of hygiene and cleanliness, even if they’re not open. So basically what we’ll do is have a normal general cleaning.

"We don’t want to raise our hopes and have them dashed as we’ve had them a couple times already, and we haven’t notified our staff of anything at all.

“Some people seem to think the Prime Minister will open up the place and open restaurants specifically, but we’re going to wait for that announcement before we activate anything. We haven’t been told anything differently, we’re hoping with great anticipation that we can start getting back to normal, but we’ve been disappointed before.

"Basically we’re still in lockdown mode, we have a skeleton administrative staff, and we are basically concentrating on our operations outside of Trinidad.”