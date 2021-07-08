Rambharat: Lifeguards getting resources

Leader of Government Business Clarence Rambharat. -

LEADER of Government Business Clarence Rambharat said lifeguards are receiving the resources they need to help people who go to Trinidad and Tobago's beaches safe.

Rambharat was responding to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on Wednesday.

Rambharat said the National Security Ministry continues to work with its lifeguards division to ensure lifeguards have all the resources they need to do their jobs.This includes ongoing training for lifeguards in different safety protocols and the "procurement of additional safety equipment and enactment of new safety protocols in light of the covid19 pandemic."

Under the current public health regulations, beaches and rivers are closed to the public in order to prevent congregations of people that could increase the spread of covid19.

Rambharat also said three jet skis had been bought for lifeguards for use at Mayaro, Maracas and Las Cuevas beaches. He said the lifeguards who use these jet skis were trained in their operation, maintenance and related rescue protocols by an Australian expert. With Maracas, Mayaro and Las Cuevas being the most active beachesbefore the pandemic, Rambharat said it was felt the jet skis were best deployed to these priority areas.

He added that additional equipment could be sourced for lifeguards as the matter is reviewed by the ministry on an ongoing basis.