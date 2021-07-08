Pt Fortin council launches community food bank drive

A distribution bin at More Low Supermarket, Point Fortin. - Photo by Narissa Fraser

THE Point Fortin Borough Council has launched a community care food bank.

Non-perishable food items, among other things, can be put in designated bins at six supermarkets in the area.

Point Fortin mayor Saleema McCree Thomas said the Share When You Shop initiative began on Thursday.

The collection bins are at Tang Hap's, Peiping, More Low and Persad's Supermarkets, Massy Stores and Weeke's Mini Mart.

Speaking with Newsday on Thursday, Thomas said there is no set time frame for the initiative, owing to the unpredictability of restrictions caused by the covid19 pandemic.

"It is to encourage persons to just give as they go along, once they can, so that this will just continue the efforts we already started with donating hampers to people who were mainly affected during the pandemic.

"So this is to help and stretch so that we reach most of the families that are in need at this time."

At the end of each day, the items will be collected by council employees.

Those who require more information are asked to call 648-3129 or 764-9132.