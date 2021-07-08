President: PSC head was not a public officer

File photo: President Paula-Mae Weekes.

POLICE Service Commission (PSC) chairman Bliss Seepersad was not a public officer before her appointment, said a statement on Wednesday from the Office of the President, denying criticisms of her position.

The President's office noted a recent news report of Opposition Senator Wade Mark querying the legitimacy of Seepersad's appointment as PSC head.

Mark reportedly said, "I was shocked when I read that no one should be appointed as a chairman of the Police Service Commission who had previously served for three years in a public office under the control of the executive”.

The President's statement said, "To eliminate doubt, the Office of the President advises that Ms Seepersad was not a public officer within the definition and requirements prescribed by the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago at the time of either of her appointments as chairman of the Police Service Commission nor at any time during her tenure (March 29, 2018-March 28, 2021, and April 21, 2021 to present).

"While indeed Ms Seepersad was the chairman of the CDA at the time she was first appointed chairman of the Police Service Commission, section 3 of the Constitution provides a definition of public office. ;Public office' means an office of emolument in the Public Service."

The statement added that public service excluded a person appointed on contract for a period not exceeding five years.

"Ms Seepersad was first appointed to the Chaguaramas Development Authority on March 15, 2018 for a period of two years. She was subsequently reappointed to the Chaguaramas Development Authority on March 31, 2020 but resigned on August 18, 2020.

"Therefore neither at the time of nor during her first appointment as chairman of the Police Service Commission nor at the time of her second appointment was she a public officer."