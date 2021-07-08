Policeman, 2 women charged with trafficking gun, breaching curfew

CHARGED: Policeman Kai Pope-Cupid charged with trafficking firearm, ammo and breach of curfew. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

A POLICEMAN and two women have been charged for trafficking a firearm, possession of ammunition, and breach of curfew

A police press release said PC Kai Pope-Cupid, 34, Kirdesha Thompson, 22, and Kaya Jones 20, were jointly charged. The charges were laid by PC Maynard of the Southern Division.

Jones was also charged for driving without a permit and a certificate of insurance.

Pope-Cupid was additionally charged with allowing someone else to drive a vehicle who had no driver’s permit or insurance.

The release said on July 5, the three were arrested after police stopped them during curfew hours and found a gun, 85 rounds of ammunition and jewellery.

They were expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate on Thursday.