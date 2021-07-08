Kion Benjamin, Tyriq Horsford lead Trinidad and Tobago team to NACAC Champs

OLYMPIC-BOUND TT athlete Kion Benjamin and Tyriq Horsford will lead a 12-member contingent to the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Under-18, Under-20 and Under-23 Championships in Costa Rica, from Friday to Sunday.

Benjamin, who was selected on the men’s 4x100-metre 2020 Olympic team, will compete in the Under-23 men’s 100m event.

Horsford of Tobago will line up in the men’s Under-23 javelin event. Horsford won multiple gold medals at the Carifta Games over the years.

TT CONTINGENT –

Under-23 Men: Kion Benjamin (100m), Tyrell Edwards (100m), Clement Campbell (long jump), Tyriq Horsford (javelin), Shakeem McKay (200m), Dillon Leacock (400m hurdles).

Under-23 Women: Iantha Wright (100m).

Under-20 Women: Rae-Anne Serville (400m), Leah Bertrand (100m).

Officials: Durly Lucas (team manager/coach), Antonia Burton (coach), Wendell Williams (coach).