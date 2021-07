Human remains found in Princes Town

Police have found human skeletal remains in Princes Town.

Aftert a tip-off they went to an area in Buen Intento where they found the remains buried in a makeshift grave on Thursday afternoon..

Police were unable to say if the remains belonged to a man or woman. No further information was forthcoming.

Up to late Thursday, Princes Town and Homicide Bureau Region III police were still on the scene.