Gadsby-Dolly: Government has bought 20,000 laptops

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Minister of Education Dr Nyan-Gadsby-Dolly said the government of Trinidad and Tobago has bought 20,000 laptops for students to participate in online classes.

In a brief WhatsApp message, Gadsby-Dolly said the distribution of the devices began on Monday and will continue throughout the week.

On Monday, Gadsby-Dolly, alongside Minister of Public Administration and Digital Transformation Allyson West, distributed laptops to principals of primary and secondary schools. They arrived in TT in late June and were given out as part of the government’s laptop distribution programme.

A representative of the ministry told Newsday on Wednesday that 4,000 more are expected to arrive next week.

Gadsby-Dolly also said in February this year there were 35,000 students who said they did not have a personal device.

“The means test, implemented in April 2021, yielded 23,000 respondents,” she said.

The means test was sent to teachers and principals to determine how many students still need devices

She said thus far approximately 22,300 devices have been donated by corporate sponsors and distributed to the schools of their choosing. The initiative is still ongoing and receiving donations.