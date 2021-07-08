CoP warns: Don't threaten public officials

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is warning the public not to make threats to local leaders and reminded them that while they had a right to express themselves, they should not do so at the expense of others.

After the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise on Wednesday, several social media users commented on online articles, threatening the Prime Minister and other politicians, warning them that similar action in Trinidad was possible.

Some of the comments posted on different articles included, "Rowley buckle up," "Rowley watch your back," "Rowley next" and "I pray for Rowley to be next."

Speaking with Newsday on Thursday, Griffith warned that unlawful behaviour would not be tolerated and said large-scale unrest usually began with smaller laws being broken.

"There are very ignorant people who believe it is their right to say what they want and threaten people in the process.

"I am fully aware that people have rights, and I will ensure and protect those rights, but everything done has to be done within the law.

"If you feel the law here is too stringent and you feel you should threaten to kill someone, then (you) should go and try to change the law. But my job is to enforce the law, not question or interpret it."

Under Section 30 (1) of the Offences Against the Person Act, someone found guilty of making threats on social media could face a fine of $2,000 and imprisonment for six months.

By law, harassment of a person qualifies as alarming or causing someone distress.

Under Section 106 (a) of the Summary Offences Act 11:02, someone can be charged for sending a message of an obscene or menacing character.

Last April Nicholas Huggins, 23, of Point Fortin, was arrested and charged for threatening to kill the Prime Minister and was jailed for 30 days.