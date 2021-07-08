Caricom heads, UWI condemn assassination of Haitian President

Security forces investigate the perimeters of the residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti after gunmen assassinated him and wounded his wife in their home early Wednesday. (AP) -

The heads of government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) have condemned the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, describing his killing as "abhorrent and reprehensible."

Moïse was shot dead at his home early on Wednesday morning while his wife Martine Moise was seriously wounded during the attack.

A media release issued by the Caricom on Wednesday afternoon reported that leaders from member states met in a special emergency session hours after Moïse's death was reported.

Caricom has expressed support and condolences to the Haitian people while calling for Moïse's killers to be brought to justice.

"The Caribbean Community does not settle its differences by violence which undermines democracy and the rule of law, but peacefully through dialogue and recourse to democratic institutions.

"In light of Haiti’s membership of Caricom and the family ties that bind the people of Haiti and Caricom together, Caricom expresses its willingness to play a lead role in facilitating a process of national dialogue and negotiation to help the Haitian people and their institutions to craft an indigenous solution to the crisis.”

The leaders called on the people of Haiti to remain calm “and to overcome their differences and unite at this moment of national peril."

As a gesture of respect and solidarity, Caricom also reported that that member states and its Secretariat will fly their national flags and the Caricom Standard at half-mast for three days beginning on Wednesday, as well as on the day of the funeral.

Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Prof Brian Copeland also decried Moise's assassination, describing it as the latest act of political violence in the Caribbean.

Citing the assassinations of Grenadian politician Maurice Bishop and Guyanese activist Walter Rodney, Copeland said Moïse's murder was part of the region's history of political turmoil which is linked to social strife caused by colonisation.

"Political murder and social mayhem have long been the management tools used to maintain the misery and marginalisation of the Caribbean as it marches inexorably to the rendezvous of democracy as a freedom victory.

"No country in the modern world has paid as great a human and material price as Haiti in seeking to convert its rubble of bloody imperial domination into a viable democratic nation state.

"His political execution reflects but an element in the internal political gridlock many Caribbean societies face in their effort to detach from the colonial scaffold with its endemic thirst for violence, and advance to a peaceful domestic democratic idealism."

Recalling a meeting with Moïse during a meeting of the Conference Heads of Government of Caricom in February 2018, Copeland said the late leader was a charismatic figure who respected the work of the university.